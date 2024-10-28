Trump conquers Madison Square Garden in historic campaign rally

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 27 de octubre, 2024

Before a packed arena of nearly 20,000 people, the iconic Madison Square Garden witnessed a historic campaign rally starring former president Donald Trump, who from the heart of Manhattan promised he would control inflation, reduce energy costs and implement a zero-tolerance immigration and security policy against criminals.

"I'm hereby calling for the death penalty for any migrant that kills an American citizen or a law enforcement officer," the Republican candidate told the thousands in attendance, who erupted in cheers.

"I will rescue every city and town that has been invaded and conquered, and we will put these vicious and bloodthirsty criminals in jail. Gonna kick them the hell out of our country as fast as possible. And to expedite removals of Tren de Aragua and other savage gangs like MS-13, which is equally vicious, I will invoke the Alien Enemies act of 1798," he continued, while accusing his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, of committing the greatest act of treason against the United States by a politician in the history of the country.

"Over the past four years, Kamala Harris has orchestrated the most egregious betrayal that any leader in American history has ever inflicted upon our people. She has violated her oath, eradicated our sovereign border, and unleashed an army of migrant gangs who are waging a campaign of violence and terror against our citizens," Trump lashed out.

The massive and historic campaign rally, held in one of the bluest states in the union, featured a number of high-profile speakers, including former first lady Melania Trump, tycoon Elon Musk, politicial commentator Tucker Carlson, senator and vice presidential candidate JD Vance, Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who said during his speech that New York is in contention heading into the presidential-elections.

"I had a friend of mine, smart guy, he's a billionaire, texted me this morning and he said why the hell are you guys wasting your time in New York City instead of going to a swing state? You want to know what I told him? I said welcome to 2024, New York is a swing state," Ramaswamy said.

Musk was another big star of the night, promising the audience that, if Trump wins the election and appoints him "cost-cutting secretary," he will see to it that the government saves at least $2 trillion.

"Your money is being wasted, and the Department of Government Efficiency is going to FIX THAT. We're gonna get the government off your back and out of your pocketbook," Musk promised.

Melania Trump, who was introduced by Elon Musk, sought to send a conciliatory message before giving way to her husband.

"Envision a wonderful America where the seeds of security, prosperity, and health are so and once again for the benefit of our families," the former first lady said. "Let us start together with a shared vision that builds on American greatness. Let's seize this moment and create a country for tomorrow, the future that we deserve. And now."

In addition to the immigration issue, which was an essential part of his speech, Trump also addressed the country's economic situationfor much of his address , talking about the inflationary crisis and promising again that he will "recover the American dream" and cut energy costs in half by January 2026 if he is elected next November 5.

"I will terminate the green new scam. And we'll cut your energy prices in half, 50% within one year from January 20th. Is the fake news hearing that?" said Trump.

"We will rapidly defeat inflation and we will very simply make America affordable again. We're going to make it affordable. I will massively cut taxes for workers and small businesses, and we will have no tax on tips. No tax on overtime. And no tax on Social Security benefits for our seniors."

The former president concluded by saying that under his leadership the Republican Party was becoming the party of inclusiveness, citing the support he is receiving from the country's various religious communities.

"Jews and Muslims and Catholics and evangelicals and Mormons and they're all joining our cause in large numbers, larger than anyone has ever seen in this country before, larger than they've ever seen in any country," the former president said.