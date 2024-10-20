Elon Musk announces he will randomly raffle off one million dollars among those who commit to free speech and the Second Amendment

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 19 de octubre, 2024

Tycoon Elon Musk, who is campaigning for former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, announced that he will hand out a check for one million dollars every day until Election Day during his third consecutive town hall in the state this Saturday night.

The CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and social networking site X said the recipients of the money will be Pennsylvania registered voters who have signed his super PAC's petition - America PAC-around free speech and the right to bear arms.

"I have a surprise for you," Musk said. "We're going to be awarding a million dollars randomly to people who have signed the petition, everyday from now until the election."

"How do we get people to know about this petition? Because the legacy media is not willing to report on it. Not everyone's on X," Musk said. "So I figure, how do we get people to know about it? Well this news, I think, will really fly."

While announcing the news in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Musk revealed the contest's first surprise winner - John Dreher, who described himself as a "big fan" of Musk.

After awarding Dreher with the cash prize, Musk said all he asks of the winner is that they continue to be a spokesperson for the petition.

The contest winner congratulated the world's richest man on his recent SpaceX rocket capture, thanked him and said he has followed his career for years.

"I got your autobiography ten years ago and I've been following you ever since," Dreher told Musk. "Big fan."

The contest announcement comes just days after Musk began offering $100 to those who sign the petition in an announcement made on his X platform.

After the award, the X-owning mogul said he thinks ""this is kinda fun" and "it seems like a good use of money."