10 illegal immigrants accused of belonging to MS-13 and Tren de Aragua gangs deported to El Salvador

Published by Agustina Blanco 13 de abril, 2025

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Sunday that the United States deported 10 illegal migrants who were suspected of being members of the Venezuelan gangs Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) and Tren de Aragua to El Salvador.

The deportations took place Saturday night, prior to the meeting in Washington between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Salvadoran counterpart, Nayib Bukele, who will discuss security and migration issues.

Rubio announced on his X account: “Last night, another 10 criminals from the MS-13 and Tren de Aragua Foreign Terrorist Organizations arrived in El Salvador.”

In addition, he stressed that the “the alliance between @POTUS and President @nayibbukele has become an example for security and prosperity in our hemisphere.”

This deportation is one of many. In March, more than 250 migrants were deported from the United States and sent to El Salvador, mostly under accusations of belonging to MS-13 and Tren de Aragua, which Washington considers "terrorist" organizations.

In addition, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem visited the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT) in El Salvador, a prison that can hold up to 40,000 inmates, as part of bilateral security efforts.

The meeting between Trump and Bukele is expected to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the fight against transnational crime and immigration control.