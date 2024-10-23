Early voting kicks off with record turnout for Republican push

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 23 de octubre, 2024

The parity with which Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have reached the final stretch of the election campaign is evident in the start of early voting, which is already hitting record numbers at this stage. A traditionally Democratic fiefdom, previously criticized by conservatives, has seen an unexpected turnaround this year after the GOP candidate encouraged its use.

So far, according to data from the Election Lab at the University of Florida, more than 20 million citizens have already exercised their right to vote in the dozens of states that have already opened this window. This means that in the first days already one-fifth of the total vote cast this way in 2020, an election marked by the restrictions caused by the covid pandemic, has already been collected.

Registered Democrats, the 'earliest risers'

Democrats account for 43.8% of registered voters in those states that have provided data by party (the hotly contested Michigan and Georgia, for example, do not include this distinction) who have already cast their ballots, while Republicans account for 34.6% of the votes cast.

Blue Party voters also lead in the number of votes returned so far. Of these, 49.3% are Kamala Harris supporters, while Republicans account for 31.3%. Independents or minority candidate voters account for 19.7%.

White voters, women, and those over 65 years of age, the fastest

In addition, by ethnic group, the earliest risers have been non-Hispanic white voters, who account for practically two out of every three votes (62.9%). Blacks are in second place, with 24.9%, while Hispanics barely reach 2%. By sex, women have been the most expeditious in choosing their candidate, while, by age, those over 65 years of age account for more than half of those who have exercised this fundamental right.