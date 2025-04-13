Peter Navarro lowers confrontation tensions with Musk over tariffs: 'Elon and I are great'

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 13 de abril, 2025

President Donald Trump's top trade adviser, Peter Navarro, downplayed the insults heaped on him by tycoon Elon Musk after the top adviser made comments about Tesla's manufacturing practices last week.

Notably, Musk had called Navarro an "moron" after the latter said that Tesla "isn’t a car manufacturer — he’s a car assembler."

However, during an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press," Navarro lowered tensions relating to the confrontation.

"Elon and I are great," he said. "It’s not an issue. … I’ve been called worse."

Host Kristen Welker pressed on the Navarro-Musk feud, but the top adviser again denied any confrontation and highlighted the tycoon's work at the helm of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“Everything’s fine with Elon,” Navarro said. “And look, Elon is doing a very good job with his team with waste, fraud and abuse. That’s a tremendous contribution to America.”

Navarro's remarks come after the tech mogul publicly lambasted him.

“Navarro is truly a moron. What he says here is demonstrably false,” Musk wrote in a post on X, citing the adviser's comments about Tesla following the "Liberation Day" announcement earlier this month.

In another post, Musk defended his company: "Tesla has the most American-made cars," he said, while rebuffing critics with a study that positions the Models Y, 3, X and S as the four most American vehicles based on various factors, including assembly location, transmission sourcing and employment of domestic labor.

"Navarro is dumber than a sack of bricks," the Tesla owner concluded.