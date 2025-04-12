Judge relaxes DOGE's ban on access to Department of Treasury data

Published by Sabrina Martin 12 de abril, 2025

A federal judge authorized the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), created by President Donald Trump, to have partial access to sensitive Department of the Treasury information amid a legal dispute over financial data privacy.

The authorized official, Ryan Wunderly, will be able to review sensitive records such as payment data, Social Security numbers and bank accounts, provided he receives appropriate training and submits a financial disclosure.

The decision, issued by Judge Jeanette A. Vargas, partially reverses a previous order barring access to DOGE members. The original lawsuit was filed by 19 state attorneys general, led by Letitia James, who insisted on privacy risks if political officials were allowed access to such data.

While upholding the ban for outside advisers such as Elon Musk, who heads the commission, the ruling represents a partial victory for the Trump administration, which is defending access as part of a plan to modernize payment systems and reduce government spending.

Wunderly replaces Marko Elez, who resigned after being linked to racist social media posts. Elez, however, was later reinstated to the DOGE team.