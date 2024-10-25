Obama tries to give Harris final push in key states as Democrat loses support

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 24 de octubre, 2024

In recent days, former President Barack Obama has been the star of Kamala Harris's campaign, appearing at back-to-back rallies in Detroit, Michigan and Clarkston, Georgia, two swing states that will be decisive in the upcoming November elections.

Analysts agree that Obama is seeking two things: to show Harris from a more cool perspective and to push the narrative that the Democratic vice president is the ideal candidate to fight for working and middle-class Americans.

In fact, since announcing her candidacy, Harris has moved notoriously closer to Obama, who initially pushed the idea of an open convention but now jumped headlong into the electoral race that entered its final stretch.

In recent days, Trump has enjoyed a good news cycle and improved his position in the polls, even surpassing the Democratic candidate in the election patterns. Obama has sent consistent messages to Hispanic and black male voters who, according to multiple polls, are supporting Harris less than previous Democratic candidates.

He has also taken to attacking Trump, insulting him and calling him a tyrant on repeated occasions.

"He acts so crazy and it’s become so common that people no longer take it seriously," Obama said at a rally that the Harris campaign said drew 20,000 people. "Just because he acts goofy does not mean his presidency wouldn’t be dangerous."

"We do not need four years of a wannabe king, a wannabe dictator, running around trying to punish his enemies," added the former president, who then questioned the Republican candidate's "ego."

"I get why people are looking to shake things up. What I can’t understand is why anyone would think that Donald Trump will shake things up in a way that is good for you, because there is absolutely no evidence that this man thinks about anybody but himself," he stated.

Harris, who focused her remarks at the rally on health care and the economy, said something similar to Obama during his address, "There is an overwhelming call for a fresh start, for a new generation of leadership that is optimistic and excited about what we can do together. There is a yearning for a president of the United States who will see you, who gets you and who will fight for you."

The rally was attended by celebrities of the caliber of Samuel L. Jackson, Spike Lee and Tyler Perry, but the star of the event was rock icon Bruce Springsteen, who attacked Trump by again calling him a "tyrant."

Jake Schneider, a Trump spokesman, claimed in remarks picked up by The Wall Street Journal that the campaign event was a "desperate, last-ditch effort to salvage her spiraling campaign."

According to the WSJ, since officially launching her candidacy, Harris has been advised by David Plouffe, Obama's 2008 campaign manager, to use technology to reach voters, appear before skeptical audiences like Fox News and send a message that she will be a fighter on economic issues.

Noted Democratic strategist David Axelrod said this Harris strategy is reminiscent of that employed by Obama in 2008 and 2012 to defeat Mitt Romney.

"In 2012, we were defeated on who was best equipped to manage the economy, but on the question of who will fight for you in the economy, Obama came out on top. I think it is the same for them," Axelrod said.