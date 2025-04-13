Man who set Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's mansion on fire arrested, to be charged with terrorism

Published by Agustina Blanco 13 de abril, 2025

Cody Balmer, 38, was arrested following an arson attack on Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's mansion early Sunday morning while the governor and his family slept inside.

At a press conference, authorities identified Balmer as the suspect and announced that he will face charges of attempted murder, terrorism, aggravated arson and aggravated assault on a protected person.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and his family were safely evacuated in Harrisburg early Sunday morning after a suspected arsonist set a fire at the residence, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The incident occurred around 2:00 a.m., hours after Shapiro, considered a possible Democratic presidential candidate for 2028, and his family celebrated the first night of the Jewish holiday of Pesach.

From the Shapiro family's Seder table to yours, happy Passover and Chag Pesach Sameach! pic.twitter.com/2II1Id1W23 — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) April 12, 2025

In a message posted on X, Shapiro said that he and his family were awakened by police banging on the door after the fire started. "Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished,” he wrote, expressing gratitude to law enforcement and first responders who protected his family.

"Every day, we stand with the law enforcement and first responders who run towards danger to protect our communities. Last night, they did so for our family – and Lori and I are eternally grateful to them for keeping us safe,” he added.

Pennsylvania State Police said firefighters and authorities responded to the report of the fire at the governor's home. Although no one was injured and the fire was controlled, the incident caused significant damage to a portion of the mansion.

Police stated that, as the investigation continues, they are prepared to declare that it was arson.

In a statement released on X, authorities announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the crime.

PSP determined a fire at the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg early Sunday is an act of arson. There’s a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction. 1-800-4PA TIPS (1-800-472-8477). https://t.co/EEYWvy6GOk — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 13, 2025

This incident comes as Shapiro has gained national attention as a prominent figure in the Democratic Party, and there is speculation about his potential presidential candidacy in the future.