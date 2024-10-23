Trump to be on Joe Rogan's podcast for the first time

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 22 de octubre, 2024

An interview between Donald Trump and Joe Rogan has been confirmed. With weeks to go before the presidential election, the Republican presidential candidate will be on the most-listened-to podcast in the United States. Rogan has 14 million followers on Spotify and more than 17 million subscribers on YouTube.

Trump's campaign confirmed via Politico that he will travel to Rogan's studio in Austin, Texas. While there are not many definitions on the length of the talk, an average podcaster interview lasts between half an hour and an hour.

The interview with Rogan is part of the Republican's strategy to improve among younger voters, which led him to appear on the programs of Theo Vaughn and the Nelk Boys, among others. Barron Trump, the former president's youngest son, laid out this strategy.

It will be Trump's first appearance on Rogan's program and the popular host's first interview with a presidential nominee.

The back and forth between Trump and Rogan

The relationship between the two has had good times and bad. For example, in August, Trump criticized Rogan after he singled out Robert Kennedy Jr. over the Republican, speaking of politicians from both parties as "manipulative."

"It will be interesting to see how loudly Joe Rogan will be booed the next time he steps into the UFC ring???? MAGA2024," Trump posted at the time, given that Rogan is a regular UFC commentator.

Rogan spoke of Trump as an "existential threat to democracy," though more recently, he said his economics "worked very well and he really tried to curtail some of the nonsense that's going on in this country."

Their relationship improved in recent months, even with some publicly friendly encounters at UFC events.

Politico also reported that Kamala Harris was in contact with Rogan's production to negotiate an interview, although for now, it all remained just talks.