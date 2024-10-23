Nevada Hispanics 'frustrated' with Democrats, state could flip to Trump

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 23 de octubre, 2024

Nevada, one of the swing states in play this election, could go to Donald Trump courtesy of its Hispanic voters. Despite the fact that since 2008, The Silver State has voted Democratic, Latino residents, who account for 22% of the state's population, are "frustrated" with the party's failures and the economic and immigration policies deployed by the Biden-Harris Administration.

Most Hispanics residing in Nevada were attracted by promises of work in the spectacular and luxurious casinos and hotels of Las Vegas, but many have seen those and other major promises, such as expediting regularizations, unfulfilled.

'Promises and promises, but nothing changes for us'

This is the case of Maria Salinas, who manages a juice stand in a market in north Las Vegas. She told AFP that several family members for years have been looking for a way to achieve regular status in the United States, which motivated her to support the Democrats in 2020: "But nothing. Promises and promises ... but nothing changes for us. I believe that Trump can change things a little bit."

This Hispanic revolution comes at a critical moment for the Democrats, with the polls barely projecting Harris with a half-point lead in the state. Some are even predicting a change in the voting trend toward Donald Trump.

'I'm very upset with the Democrats, because it's all promises'

"I've never understood why they forcefully say we Latinos have to be Democrats. The Democrats have never helped us at all. Now, yes, I say it, I say it because I'm very upset with the Democrats, because they are all promises. ... And this is the way to tell them 'OK, that's enough. We don't agree with you.' You need to take us more seriously," said Javier Barajas, a 65-year-old businessman who arrived by chance in Las Vegas four decades ago and has built a restaurant business "brick by brick."

Barajas fulfilled one of his dreams by hosting Trump and President Joe Biden in his restaurants this year just before the Kamala Harris coup. For the businessman, shaking Biden's hand was "something very pleasing, a source of pride," but seeing Trump "was more than an honor, because he's the right person for this country," says Barajas, who treasures the gold boots with Trump's seal that he was given after the visit.

Hispanics don't think Trump is anti-immigrant

Barajas also believe Trump's alleged anti-immigrant rhetoric is exaggerated. He explained that Trump's promises of massive deportations if he reaches the White House will only impact "criminals" and stressed that the former president "will not go against workers."

The position of Hispanics in The Silver State closely mirrors what has been happening in the country. In 2012, 71% of Latinos in the United States voted for Barack Obama, and 27% for Mitt Romney. However, after Trump's first term, the picture began to change, and, in 2020, Republicans gained ground by winning 32% of the Latino electorate, compared to 66% for Democrats.

A recent poll by UnitedUS indicates that 57% of Latinos are leaning toward Harris this year, while 34% are leaning toward Trump. In addition, polls such as those by The New York Times present an even bleaker picture, and there are even those who project that the Republican candidate could pull off the upset and win a majority of the Hispanic vote.