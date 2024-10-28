Trump surges back ahead in polls with a week to go before the election

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 28 de octubre, 2024

Eighty days. That's how long Kamala Harris has been ahead of Donald Trump in the polls. The vice president, swept up in a wave of left-wing media enthusiasm, managed to overturn the polling slump Joe Biden had faced as of August 5. By October 25, a little more than a week before the elections, the Republican candidate drew even, and by Saturday 26 he regained the lead. At the same time, his advantage in the key swing states is close to one point, according to aggregator Real Clear Politics (RCP).

The advantage, according to RCP, is minimal (between 0.2% and 0.1% at the time this story was completed). However, the biggest concern for Democrats is that the trend of the past few weeks has shown that the candidate's momentum is over (said by a veteran analyst of this trend) and that support for Trump is skyrocketing.

The left-wing media is surrendering to Trump's push

Trump's narrow lead follows a swift rebound, erasing the 1.5-point advantage Harris held throughout September and October in just one week. In these seven days, the former president boosted his support by up to 1.7 points, even as many of the polls released during this period came from left-leaning media outlets.

In fact, Five Thirty Eight, the ABC News aggregator, continues to keep Harris in the lead, but in free fall. Right now, the Democrat's lead is barely 1.3 points, down from 2.8 at the start of October. Much further still are the 3.7 that she got on August 23. It was the time of the silent and disappearing Kamala.

Kamala's downfall began when she started to show her face in the media

Because the fall of Kamala occurs precisely from the moment the vice president began to accept interviews with the media. Her word salads, her effort to say nothing and hide her radical woke agenda-beyond her advocacy on abortion- and the constant contradictions she has fallen into have weighed notably on the citizens' opinion on who they want to be governed by.