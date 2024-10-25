Robert Kennedy accuses the Biden-Harris administration of authorizing the military for the first time to use lethal force against citizens on US soil

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 25 de octubre, 2024

As Kamala Harris tries to muddy the final stretch of the campaign with false claims that Donald Trump intends to use the military against his political rivals, Robert F. Kennedy accused the Biden-Harris administration of authorizing for the first time the use of "lethal force" by the military against citizens on U.S. soil.

During a campaign rally, the former candidate noted that, following the new Directive 5240.01 sent to the Pentagon, "Technically now it's legal for the U.S. military under this directive to shoot and kill Americans who engage in political protest because they disagree with policies in the White House." Moreover, the changes came a few weeks before the election, making the motivations behind the movement even more suspect.

‘That's why I left the Democratic Party’

Kennedy, moreover, condemned the hypocrisy of the Democrats, in taking this step while accusing Trump of intending to use the military like a dictator:

"What’s interesting to me is that the Biden/Harris administration did something 2 weeks ago that has never been done in American history, which is to send a directive to the Pentagon, changing a law to make it legal for the US military to use lethal force against American citizens on American soil. This did not come from Donald Trump. It came from the Democratic party, and that's why I left the Democratic party."