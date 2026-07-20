Lab error at FDA: Agency admits positive test result for contamination at Taylor Farms was false positive

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 20 de julio, 2026

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed on Sunday that the lettuce sample from Taylor Farms, which had initially been reported as positive for the Cyclospora parasite, should be considered a false positive following a technical review in its laboratories.

The federal agency's initial ruling had set off alarms in the agribusiness sector. However, the FDA itself was forced to correct its public stance after reexamining the procedures.

"Due to the complexity of detecting Cyclospora, FDA laboratory experts reevaluated the sample results and concluded that the finding does not represent an actual amplification and should be considered a false positive," the federal agency stated in an official release.

The FDA's correction comes after days of tension in the commercial sector. The previous Saturday, the agency had reported that a sample of chopped iceberg lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms had tested positive for the parasite — a microorganism that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) link to an outbreak of cyclosporidiosis that affected consumers at Taco Bell restaurants in states such as Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia.

In response to the government's preliminary report, Taylor Farms decided to act responsibly and carry out a voluntary recall of the product harvested and processed in central Mexico.

The preventive measure covered distributors, restaurants, and foodservice customers, excluding the brand's other product lines. Following the clarification, Taylor Fresh Foods emphasized that the FDA formally notified it that the initial test was incorrect and that the agency has not identified "a single confirmed positive result" in its products.

Demands for technical rigor from federal regulators

The agribusiness company noted that FDA officials offered private apologies to management for the analytical error and the resulting commercial repercussions, although this gesture was not included in the press release issued by the regulatory agency.

The FDA will continue sampling inspections in collaboration with state authorities and the affected company to complete the investigation into the source of the infections.