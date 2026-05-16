The anxious generation: The mental health crisis striking millions of young people

A young man climbing on a bus shelter detained by the NYPD. Brazil Photo Press via AFP

Published by Diane Hernández 16 de mayo, 2026

The mental health of young Americans is going through one of the most critical moments in recent decades. Depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts, loneliness, substance abuse and emotional exhaustion are part of a silent crisis that today concerns doctors, schools, federal authorities and families across the country.

The most recent figures from official agencies, universities and international studies show a stark reality: millions of teens and young adults are facing emotional problems at historically high levels.

And although some indicators show slight improvements after the toughest years of the pandemic, experts warn that the problem is continuing to grow, especially among those under 30.

A crisis already affecting millions

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and mental health organizations in the country:

Nearly one in five American adults lives with a diagnosable mental health condition each year.

More than 59 million adults have some form of mental illness.

46% of Americans will develop a mental health condition at some point in their lives.

Half of those disorders begin before age 14.

Anxiety remains one of the most common conditions: more than 42.5 million adults suffer from anxiety disorders in the country, while 22.5 million suffer from major depression.

But the situation is even more alarming among teens and young adults.

Youth depression skyrocketed in less than a decade

A Gallup report published in 2025 revealed that 26.7% of Americans aged 18-29 are currently being treated for depression.

In 2017, the figure was 13%. In just eight years, cases doubled.

The figures are consistent with CDC reports, which document a sustained increase in depressive symptoms since 2013, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among those aged 12 to 17 years:

4.8 million suffer from depression .

3.6 million suffer from severe depression.

19.5% face major depressive episodes.

Loneliness, anxiety and social media: The new emotional ecosystem

Specialists warn that the crisis can no longer be understood solely from a clinical perspective.

The 2026 World Happiness Report dedicated one of its most alarming chapters to the psychological impact of social media and smartphones on teenagers. The report argues that there is growing evidence that digital platforms designed to capture constant attention are associated with increased anxiety, depression, eating disorders, social isolation and cyberbullying.

The average teen in the United States spends about five hours a day connected to social media.

And it's not just about entertainment. According to researchers cited in the report, apps like TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube expose millions of minors to permanent stimulus during a stage of enormous emotional vulnerability and brain development.

The problem, experts warn, is not only the time in front of the screen. It's the emotional ecosystem those platforms have built around a generation that lives under constant comparison, hyperstimulation and permanent social pressure.

"Persistent sadness" remains massive

Although the CDC reported some recent improvements, the outlook remains delicate.

Between 2021 and 2023: the percentage of high school students reporting persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness dropped from 42% to 40%; among adolescent females it fell from 57% to 53%.

However, the numbers remain extraordinarily high.

In addition, the CDC warned of increased bullying, more violence in schools, and higher absenteeism due to fear of insecurity.

In 2023:

19% of students reported experiencing bullying at school.

13% missed classes for fear of their safety.

Nearly three in 10 LGBTQ+ students were bullied at school.

Suicidal thoughts: A national emergency

The most serious dimension of the crisis appears in the suicide and self-harm statistics.

Among Americans aged 12 to 17 years:

13.4% had suicidal thoughts.

6.5% made suicide plans.

3.7% attempted to take their own life.

That represents approximately 953,000 youth suicide attempts.

The World Health Organization recalls that suicide is already the third leading cause of death among 15- to 29-year-olds globally.

Poverty also makes people sick

The emotional youth crisis in the country also has a strong economic dimension.

Gallup found that 35.1% of adults with incomes of less than $24,000 a year report depression; up from 22.1% eight years ago.

The researchers link emotional decline to:

Student debt

Food insecurity

Housing instability

Inflation

Difficulty accessing psychological treatment

Meanwhile, more than 28 million adults with mental illness receive no care.

And among young people with depression, almost 60% receive no treatment; only 28% of those with severe depression get consistent care.

A generation scarred by the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated trends that were already growing.

Social isolation, school disruption, economic uncertainty and increased screen time deepened emotional deterioration.

According to reports cited by U.S. media outlets, prescriptions for antidepressants for teens grew by more than 63% during the pandemic, and levels of loneliness among young people reached historic highs.

Currently, 29% of young adults report feeling lonely frequently, and one in three young people with high levels of loneliness receive treatment for depression.

The challenge facing the country



Gallup estimates$23 billion annually in depression-related absenteeism.



Meanwhile, experts warn that the system remains inadequate. There is an approximate ratio of 350 people for every available mental health provider, and millions of families continue to face financial barriers to access therapy or psychiatric care. The youth mental health crisis is already impacting schools, colleges, work productivity, healthcare systems and family relationships.Gallup estimates economic losses of more thanMeanwhile, experts warn that the system remains inadequate. There is an approximate ratio of 350 people for every available mental health provider, and millions of families continue to faceor psychiatric care.

What's next

Federal authorities, schools and international agencies are trying to strengthen programs for prevention, early detection and access to psychological services.

The CDC is pushing initiatives such as "What Works in Schools," focused on:

Creating safer school environments

Expanding access to health services

Strengthening student emotional wellbeing

At the same time, some countries have already begun to restrict the use of smartphones and social media by kids, as the global debate over the psychological impact of digital life grows.

But for millions of American families, the discussion is no longer theoretical.

The big question now is whether the country will be able to respond in time to a generation that, despite living hyper-connected, feels increasingly lonely, anxious and emotionally drained.