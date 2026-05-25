Can you get disability benefits? What hispanics need to know about SSI and SSDI

Protest by an advocacy group for the rights of people with disabilities (File). AFP

Published by Diane Hernández 25 de mayo, 2026

The federal disability programs administered by the Social Security Administration are among the nation's largest financial assistance systems. However, the complexity of the rules and the mix of acronyms has generated misinformation, especially among Hispanic families and bilingual households.

Official data show that millions of people receive support through two separate programs: SSI and SSDI.

SSI and SSDI: They look the same, but work very differently

The first difference is key: one depends on your work history and the other on your financial situation.

SSDI: Benefits based on work history

The Social Security Disability Insurance program is aimed at people with a disability that prevents them from working and who accumulated enough work credits by paying Social Security taxes. It can also extend benefits to some family members.

According to the U.S. government, to qualify you generally must:

Have a severe medical condition that prevents you from working.

that prevents you from working. Have worked and paid Social Security taxes .

. Have accumulated sufficient work credits .

. Met the federal definition of disability, one of the strictest in the system.

SSI: Low-income support

On the other hand, Supplemental Security Income does not depend on work history. It is intended for people with disabilities, blindness or over age 65 with limited income and resources.

The program can benefit both adults and children.

The SSA explains that the factors considered include:

Monthly income

Available financial resources

Housing conditions

Age

Disability or blindness

How much money do benefits pay?

Amounts change based on work history, income and personal circumstances.

In SSDI, the amount depends on the worker's previous salary and contributions. There is no single national figure.

In SSI, the federal baseline amount has set limits and can vary depending on the state, as some add additional supplements.

Experts and specialized communities point out that many people confuse the two programs because of their similar names. Even in support forums and beneficiary communities it is common to find users asking which one they actually receive.

The worrying fact: One in four young people could face disability

The Social Security Administration itself warns that a disability is far more common than many realize.

According to official data, about one in four current workers in their 20s will develop a disability before reaching retirement age.

The agency highlights this data especially among communities working in more physically demanding sectors, where a large proportion of Hispanic workers historically participate.

Hispanic community: Language barriers and misinformation

The SSA itself maintains a specific section for the Hispanic population in Spanish and recognizes the impact of Social Security on millions of Latino families. According to the agency, the system protects about 68 million individuals and families, including people with disabilities.

Official site in Spanish: Social Security for the Hispanic community.

The most frequently asked questions on the subject

Believing that SSI and SSDI are the same program.

Thinking that working automatically eliminates all eligibility.

Assuming that only U.S.-born citizens are eligible.

Unknowing that some beneficiaries can receive both programs simultaneously. 2.5 million people receive concurrent benefits, i.e., SSI and other Social Security payments at the same time. The SSA notes that about, i.e., SSI and other Social Security payments at the same time.

How do you know if you qualify?

The federal government recommends checking eligibility using official tools before initiating paperwork or paying third parties.

Official pages:

More than a monthly check

Although many people perceive SSI or SSDI simply as a financial handout, social policy specialists believe they function as a critical safety net for vulnerable families.

For Hispanic communities, particularly multigenerational households or workers in physically demanding sectors, the difference between understanding or not understanding these programs can translate into access to housing, food, Medicaid and financial stability.

The reality is that many families find out too late that they could have qualified.

And when it comes to disability issues, waiting is often costly.