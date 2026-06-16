End of an era: Pizza Hut changes hands after decades of losing ground to delivery services

Published by Diane Hernández 16 de junio, 2026

Pizza Hut, one of the most iconic names in American fast food, will change hands after nearly seven decades of history. Yum Brands announced on Tuesday the sale of the chain for $2.7 billion, in a deal that marks the end of an era for the company that once led the global pizza business.

The transaction, reported by the AP, will split the business into two parts. The investment firm LongRange Capital will acquire Pizza Hut outside of mainland China for approximately $1.5 billion, while Yum China Holdings will purchase the operations in China for another $1.2 billion.

The decision comes at a critical time for the brand. Although Yum Brands—which also owns KFC and Taco Bell—reported 5% global sales growth last year, Pizza Hut experienced a 2% decline, cementing its position as the group’s underperforming division.

"Pizza Hut has long been the weak link in Yum’s portfolio," said Neil Saunders, CEO of GlobalData. According to the analyst, revitalizing the chain required significant investments and a long-term strategy that the parent company was no longer willing to undertake.

From global leader to chasing the competition

Founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kan., by two brothers who borrowed just $600 from their mother, Pizza Hut quickly became a symbol of the country’s culture. Its famous red roof made its debut in 1969, and just two years later, it was already the world’s highest-grossing pizza chain.

However, its success began to erode as consumer habits changed.

During the 1980s, competitors such as Domino’s revolutionized the market with fast home delivery services. Meanwhile, Pizza Hut maintained a network of large restaurants with table service—a model that began to lose its appeal among consumers increasingly interested in convenience and direct home delivery.

Over the past decade, the rise of platforms such as DoorDash and Uber Eats further accelerated this transformation. Customers no longer relied on a single pizza chain for immediate access to hundreds of dining options via a mobile app.

Closures and restructuring

As part of its restructuring strategy, Yum Brands announced the closure of 250 Pizza Hut restaurants in the United States in February. At the end of last year, the chain operated 19,974 locations worldwide, a figure that reflects its enormous global presence, though it also highlights the challenges of keeping such an extensive network profitable.

Chris Turner, CEO of Yum Brands, said the sale will allow the company to focus resources on its fastest-growing brands.

"Under LongRange and Yum China, Pizza Hut will be well positioned for future growth with ownership that brings deep expertise in the restaurant industry," Turner said.

The company expects to complete both transactions during the third quarter of this year.