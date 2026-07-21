The Pentagon reveals the identities of the two soldiers killed in the Iranian attack in Jordan

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 20 de julio, 2026

The Department of War identified on Monday the two U.S. service members killed last week in an Iranian attack on the Muwaffaq Salti base in Jordan: Private First Class Isabella Gonzales, 19, and First Lieutenant Tyler James Feehan, 25.

According to a statement from the Pentagon, Feehan died on Saturday and Gonzales a day earlier, both as a result of the Iranian attack that struck the facility amid the escalating conflict between Washington and Tehran. The attack also left a third service member missing, whose remains—according to an official who spoke on condition of anonymity—were found at the site on Sunday.

Gonzales, a native of Carrollton, Texas, had enlisted right after graduating from high school last year and is, so far, the youngest casualty recorded by the Pentagon since the conflict with Iran began. She was assigned to the 10th Army Missile Defense Command in Ansbach, Germany. Feehan, from Ewa Beach, Hawaii, served as an anti-aircraft artillery officer with the 32nd Army Missile Defense Command at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The Army announced that he will be posthumously awarded the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart, and the Combat Action Ribbon, as well as a promotion to captain.

With these two deaths, the number of U.S. military personnel killed has now reached 17 since the United States and Israel launched their attacks against Iran on February 28. The Pentagon also confirmed the death of a third soldier on Saturday in northern Iraq while disarming a downed Iranian drone, although his identity remains classified.

Four service members wounded in the same attack in Jordan have already been discharged from Jordanian hospitals, the military command reported, though it did not specify how many others suffered minor injuries and returned to duty.

At Fort Sill, Oklahoma, where the two were stationed together, Private Galilea Esquivel remembered Gonzales as a cheerful colleague who loved reggaeton and cumbia. "She was always dancing. All the time," she said. From Hawaii, Senator Mazie Hirono sent her condolences to Feehan's family, "and the families of all the brave service members killed and injured in this war."

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Saturday on social media that the loss of both soldiers "will strengthen the resolve" of the United States in the conflict.