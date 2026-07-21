Bernie Moreno proposes July 24, 2027, for Venezuela's elections: a tribute to liberators Simón Bolívar and Donald Trump

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 20 de julio, 2026

Ohio Republican Senator Bernie Moreno proposed on Monday that Venezuela hold its next elections on July 24, 2027, the date marking the birthday of the liberator Simón Bolívar, as part of the democratic transition process being promoted by the Trump administration in the South American country.

The proposal came as a direct response to an announcement by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, whohad confirmed hours earlier that a new phase of dialogue would begin on August 1 between the interim Venezuelan regime, led by Delcy Rodríguez, and representatives of the National Assembly elected in 2015, whom Washington now considers the country's legitimate leaders.

"Thank you @SecRubio. The process of getting to an election in Venezuela is essential. An historic date to pick would be July 24, 2027 in honor of the original liberator, Simon Bolívar! It would also be a great way to honor the modern liberator, @realDonaldTrump!" Moreno wrote on his 'X' account, citing Rubio's statements.

Moreno's proposal comes at a time when Washington has been actively promoting the political reconciliation process in Venezuela following the earthquake that struck the country weeks ago, which has already claimed more than 5,000 official victims. Rubio explained during his testimony that a delegation representing the 2015 National Assembly —the country's last democratically elected assembly and recognized by the United States as the legitimate government of Venezuela— met with the interim regime and agreed to establish a formal mechanism to initiate both reconciliation talks and the political transition process.

"And that is that a group representing the 2015 national assembly, the last democratically elected national assembly, the group that we recognized as the legitimate government of Venezuela, had a meeting with the interim government, and they have agreed to set up a format and a forum not just for reconciliation talks but to begin the transition process, which is what the people of Venezuela need," Rubio stated, according to the official statement released by the Department of State.

The Secretary of State also announced that the first official meetings of this mechanism are scheduled for the first week of August, although he refrained from predicting specific outcomes of the process.

Neither any Venezuelan official nor the State Department has formally commented on the date proposed by Moreno for the elections, which so far constitutes an individual suggestion by the senator and not an official position of the U.S. administration.