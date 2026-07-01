Published by Williams Perdomo 1 de julio, 2026

The Monroe County Health Department is investigating a cluster of cyclosporiasis cases detected among county residents whose symptoms began within the last week. Authorities are working to identify a possible common source of exposure and recommend that anyone with compatible symptoms see a healthcare provider to undergo stool testing and receive treatment.

Cyclosporiasis is a diarrheal disease caused by the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis. According to the Monroe County Health Department, this parasite is commonly found in developing countries and is transmitted through food or water contaminated with feces. In recent years, outbreaks in the United States have been linked to the consumption of contaminated fresh produce, especially during the summer months. The disease is not considered to be transmitted from person to person.

Symptoms usually appear between two and 14 days after exposure, with an average of about one week, and include frequent watery diarrhea, loss of appetite and weight, abdominal cramps and bloating, nausea, and a low-grade fever. If left untreated, the illness can last from a few days to more than a month, and symptoms may temporarily disappear only to reappear later.

As a preventive measure, authorities recommend avoiding the consumption of food or water that may be contaminated with feces, thoroughly washing fruits and vegetables under running water before eating or preparing them, scrub firm-skinned produce such as melons and cucumbers, remove damaged or bruised parts of fruits and vegetables, and refrigerate cut, peeled, or cooked foods within two hours.