TrumpRx grows: President announces expansion with hundreds of cheaper drugs

Published by Diane Hernández 19 de mayo, 2026

President Donald Trump's Administration announced a significant expansion of theTrumpRx.gov platform, a White House-driven initiative aimed at expanding access to lower-cost medications in the country.

During an event held at the White House executive complex, Trump informed that the program will incorporate more than 600 generic drugs, a measure that, according to the administration, multiplies almost sevenfold the supply currently available and seeks to expand options for patients facing high costs in prescription treatments.

What will change with the expansion

According to the presidential announcement, the new phase of TrumpRx seeks to facilitate access to generic versions of frequently used drugs, which are typically sold at considerably lower prices than their brand-name equivalents.

During his presentation, Trump argued that many consumers are unaware of the existence of cheaper alternatives.

Generic drugs contain the same active ingredients as the original commercial versions and, according to U.S. health regulations, must demonstrate comparable levels of safety, quality and efficacy for approval.

The administration assures that the new agreements will make it possible to offer drugs used by millions of Americans at reduced prices and, in some cases, even below certain costs associated with health insurance.

A new tool for comparing prices

During the event, entrepreneur and designer Joe Gebbia presented new features incorporated into the platform.

Among them is an interactive map that will allow users to compare drug prices at nearby pharmacies, with the aim of providing greater transparency on cost differences between establishments and purchasing options.

The tool targets one of the main problems in the U.S. pharmaceutical market: price variation among providers for the same product.

The backing of the White House health team

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. praised the initiative, saying that previous administrations had promised to reduce drug costs without achieving structural changes.

Kennedy said the current administration seeks to make the United States a country with more affordable drugs, a goal he called one of the central objectives of the health policy pushed by Trump.

Reducing drug prices has historically been one of the few areas with bipartisan support within the U.S. healthcare debate.

The Cost Plus Drugs alliance and Mark Cuban's unexpected endorsement Mark Cuban.



The company was brought on board as a strategic partner in the expansion of generic drugs within TrumpRx.



Cuban's presence drew attention because the businessman publicly endorsed Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential campaign.



However, during remarks following the event, Cuban argued that access to cheaper drugs should transcend political divisions. As he explained, Republicans, Democrats and independents share a common interest: reducing the cost of health care. One of the most eye-catching announcements was the involvement of online pharmaceutical company Cost Plus Drugs , a company founded by businessmanThe company was brought on board as a strategic partner in the expansion of generic drugs within TrumpRx.Cuban's presence drew attention because the businessman publicly endorsed Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential campaign.However, during remarks following the event, Cuban argued that access to cheaper drugs should transcend political divisions. As he explained, Republicans, Democrats and independents share a common interest:

An issue with national impact

Drug costs continue to be one of the major challenges facing the U.S. healthcare system.

Various studies and agencies have noted for years that the country registers some of the highest pharmaceutical prices among developed economies, especially in brand-name drugs and specialty treatments.

The TrumpRx expansion fits into that debate and represents one of the administration's most recent efforts to intervene in an area historically sensitive for patients, insurers and the pharmaceutical industry alike.

While the actual impact of the measure will depend on user adoption, availability and price range, the initiative puts drug access back at the center of the national political and health discussion.