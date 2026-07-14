A study warns of a rise in dementia in Latin America over the past two decades

Published by Diane Hernández 14 de julio, 2026

A study led by researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis revealed that dementia has increased significantly in several countries in Latin America and the Caribbean over the past two decades, a trend that contrasts with that observed in the United States and other high-income nations, where the prevalence of this disease has remained stable or even declined.

The study, published on July 13 in the scientific journal JAMA Neurology, is the first to provide direct evidence on how dementia has evolved in different Latin American populations based on data collected over nearly 20 years.

Countries where dementia increased the most

The research team analyzed data from 16,950 people aged 65 and older living in Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic. The data were obtained from two large population-based surveys: the first conducted between 2003 and 2006 and the second between 2016 and 2020.

The results show that the overall prevalence of dementia rose from 10.6% to 16.9%.

By country, the most significant increases were:

Mexico: from 9.6% to 14.5%.

Peru: from 7.6% to 11.7%.

Puerto Rico: from 10.7% to 15.7%.

In contrast, Cuba and the Dominican Republic maintained relatively stable figures during the period analyzed.

A contrast with the United States

According to the researchers, while in high-income countries—such as the United States—the prevalence of dementia has stopped rising thanks to improvements in education, the control of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and the adoption of healthier lifestyles, that same trend is not being observed in much of Latin America.

"For decades, almost everything we knew about the progression of dementia came from wealthy countries outside Latin America," explained Dr. Jorge Llibre-Guerra, the study's first author and an assistant professor of neurology at Washington University in St. Louis.

"Our findings show that these advances are not reaching all populations equally and that the burden of dementia is profoundly influenced by social and living conditions," he noted.

How the research was conducted

The study used data from the 10/66 Dementia Research Group, an international project designed to study the disease in low- and middle-income countries.

Unlike other studies based solely on hospital records, the researchers conducted door-to-door visits, interviewing older adults who agreed to participate. The diagnosis was established through cognitive tests, clinical interviews, and assessments conducted with family members or close associates, using a method validated for different cultural contexts and educational levels.

Beyond Diabetes and Obesity The researchers adjusted the results for factors such as age, educational level, diabetes, obesity, and other known risk factors.

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​However, in Mexico and Puerto Rico, the increase in dementia remained significant even after these adjustments.

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​This suggests that other factors, such as poverty, social inequalities, difficulties accessing health care systems, or environmental determinants, may be playing an important role in the increased risk.

A higher burden than estimated

When projecting the results to the national level, researchers estimate that approximately the following numbers of people currently live with dementia:

1.2 million people in Mexico.

416,800 in Peru.

133,200 in Cuba.

111,200 in the Dominican Republic.

100,400 in Puerto Rico.

The authors argue that these figures are higher than previous estimates, which were based primarily on statistical models, suggesting that the actual burden of the disease in the region may have been underestimated for years.

The experts' call

The researchers believe the results highlight the need to strengthen prevention policies, improve epidemiological surveillance systems, and invest in care services for a rapidly aging population.

They also highlight that there are modifiable risk factors that can help reduce the likelihood of developing dementia, including maintaining regular physical activity, controlling blood pressure and blood sugar, avoiding smoking, and fostering an active social life.

In addition, they stress the need to expand this type of research to other countries in the region, such as Brazil, Argentina, and Chile, to determine whether they are experiencing a similar trend.