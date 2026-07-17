The CDC has linked an outbreak of the virus that causes explosive diarrhea to shredded lettuce served at Taco Bell locations in five states

Published by Williams Perdomo 17 de julio, 2026

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported Thursday that it is investigating a multistate outbreak of Cyclospora infections linked to shredded iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell locations in five US states.

According to an update published on July 16, 2026, more than 1,644 people have fallen ill in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia. Health authorities have recorded 94 hospitalizations, and no deaths have been reported.

The CDC advised the public not to consume shredded iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell locations in those five states while the investigation continues.

The agency noted that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) identified, through a traceability investigation, a single supplier of iceberg lettuce from Mexico used at the affected locations. It also indicated that Taco Bell is working to discontinue use of this product.

"FDA is working directly with the supplier to determine if contaminated shredded iceberg lettuce went to other places," the CDC stated.

Health authorities clarified that this outbreak is unrelated to other cases and outbreaks of cyclosporiasis that are currently under investigation nationwide,