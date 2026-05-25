Perfect storm: Cardiometabolic diseases burden healthcare systems

Published by Dr. Luis Montel 25 de mayo, 2026

For decades, cancer was considered the most costly enemy for healthcare systems and insurers. Today, a different reality is emerging with force and alarm: cardiometabolic diseases are leading global healthcare costs and threatening to bankrupt insurers, public systems and entire economies.

For example, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, obesity, heart attacks, stroke, metabolic syndrome and fatty liver disease.

A silent tsunami that is advancing at a speed that no healthcare system can withstand. In many countries, its costs already exceed those of cancer. The reason? Its massive prevalence and its chronicity: a cardiometabolic patient costs the system not just once, but for a lifetime. Their conditions require life-long medication, generate constant hospitalizations, produce work disability, raise insurance premiums, saturate emergency rooms and intensive care units, and consume resources that are never recovered.

We are faced with the kind of disease that does not end, that cannot be cured and that, if not prevented, becomes a permanent burden. The fact is that modern lifestyles are designing sick generations. We eat more and move less. We sleep worse and live under stress. Technology has made our lives easier, but it has robbed us of movement.

We have never seen such high levels of childhood obesity, young adults with prediabetes, heart attacks in people under 40, hypertension at ages where it should not exist or non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in adolescents.

This is not a doomsday prediction. It is a measurable trend. The fight against cancer continues, but the dominant enemy has changed. Cancer remains devastating, but early detection, precision treatments, biomarkers and immunotherapy are advancing.

In contrast, cardiometabolic diseases are multiplying out of control, driven by lifestyle habits and food culture, not by genetics. The solution exists... but it requires social responsibility and immediate changes. The message is clear: if we do not reduce obesity, sedentary lifestyles, insulin resistance and poor diet, the entire healthcare system will collapse financially.

The required pillars are known: regular and intense physical activity, diet based on real food, reduction of sugar and ultra-processed foods, stress management, improved sleep, preventive checkups and early intervention in prediabetes and obesity.

Medicine can save lives, but lifestyle is what is determining who gets sick...and how much it will cost to keep them alive. The time to act is now.

Dr. Luis Montel is a specialist in sports medicine, traumatology, aesthetics, nutrition and anti-aging. Author of the book "The three realms of longevity: sex, nutrition and lifestyles." www.DrLuisMontel.com

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