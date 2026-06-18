A pharmaceutical giant predicts that a cure for certain types of cancer will become a reality in the next decade

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 17 de junio, 2026

The development of market-based solutions within the private biomedical sector is bringing humanity to the threshold of a historic milestone.

The possibility of eradicating certain types of cancer over the next ten years has become a completely viable goal, according to projections presented by leading figures in the global pharmaceutical industry at a recent business forum in London.

During his remarks at the CEO summit organized by The Wall Street Journal, Johnson & Johnson’s Chairman and CEO, Joaquín Duato, explained that the company is working toward the goal of eliminating the lethality of this disease.

According to the executive, private investment efforts are focused on unraveling the biology of tumor growth and on developing disruptive technologies capable of reversing terminal diagnoses.

From Palliative Treatments to Spectacular Remissions

Duato outlined the progress made in treating complex diseases such as multiple myeloma, for which life expectancy has risen to a decade compared to the mere few years of survival recorded in the past. The key to this advancement lies in state-of-the-art therapies that train the patient’s own immune system to fight cancer cells.

The executive described the impact of these innovations as spectacular, citing cases of patients in palliative care who, after a single medical treatment, have managed to maintain remission for more than five years. In Duato’s words to the audience: “It is realistic to believe that we will cure certain cancers, and we will turn some others into chronic diseases.”

Biotechnology and Artificial Intelligence as Force Multipliers

This optimism regarding advances in medical science is supported by independent clinical analysts. Dr. Marc Siegel, senior medical analyst at Fox News, agreed that the integration of artificial intelligence will act as a force multiplier in the healthcare sector.

The application of advanced computational models will enable more accurate early diagnoses, guide personalized surgical interventions, and design targeted treatments based on the genetic mutations of each tumor.

The consolidation of this landscape is supported by the strategic acquisition of specialized emerging firms. Recently, Johnson & Johnson acquired Firefly Bio, a biotechnology company focused on producing drugs capable of penetrating cancer cells to neutralize proteins associated with highly complex genetic mutations.