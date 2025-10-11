Trump receives positive feedback after his medical visit: "He maintains exceptional health"

Donald Trump descends from Marine One upon arrival at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. AFP

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 10 de octubre, 2025

After completing a comprehensive evaluation at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, President Donald Trump was declared in "excellent overall health," presidential physician Sean P. Barbabella, a captain in the U.S. Navy, said Friday.

The statement, released by the White House, reports that the visit was part of the president's routine health maintenance plan and included advanced imaging studies, laboratory analysis and preventive evaluations performed by a multidisciplinary team of specialists.

According to Barbabella, the results were "exceptional," with stable metabolic, hematological and cardiac parameters.

"President Trump continues to demonstrate excellent overall health," the report reads. "His cardiac age—a validated measure of cardiovascular vitality via ECG—was found to be approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age."

The document adds that President Trump "maintains a demanding daily schedule without restriction," reflecting an intact physical and mental capacity despite the intensity of his routine as head of state.

The statement also confirms that, in preparation for upcoming international travel, the president received additional preventive screenings and updated vaccinations, including his annual influenza dose and a booster against COVID-19.

"SUMMARY: President Donald J. Trump remains in exceptional health, exhibiting strong cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological, and physical performance," the report sentenced.

Trump's latest checkup at Walter Reed developed into standard practice for U.S. presidents,who must periodically undergo comprehensive checkups to ensure their physical and mental fitness in office. In previous years, however, these comprehensive checkups generated controversy over the deteriorating health of President Joe Biden, who, in part because of his advanced age, began to show signs of fatigue in public, as well as losing lucidity when speaking to the press or in presidential debates.

Finally, under pressure from senior Democrats, Biden had to give up his re-election campaign and, after leaving the White House, he was found to have an aggressive form of cancer.

At the latest review, his physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, said Biden remained "fit for duty and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations."

Dr. O'Connor's role came under scrutiny when he refused to cooperate with the Republican congressional inquiry into Biden's mental fitness, invoking doctor-patient privilege and the Fifth Amendment. The decision sparked criticism from Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, who considered it indicative of a possible cover-up.