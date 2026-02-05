Latino men's health: Why they don't go to the doctor and how to change this reality

Published by Diane Hernández 5 de febrero, 2026

Men's male health is a growing concern in the Latino community. Despite the fact that chronic diseases, such as heart disease and certain types of cancer, significantly affect our population, many men postpone or avoid preventive medical consultations.

Understanding the cultural barriers, "machismo" stigmas and practical obstacles is the first step in encouraging early detection and saving lives in our families.

The stigma of "machismo" and its impact on prevention

A fundamental obstacle for men to go to the doctor is the cultural perception of being strong and not showing vulnerability. This behavior, although not unique to one region, in Latino culture is often reinforced by traditional gender norms.

The barrier of invulnerability : many prefer to ignore symptoms or avoid a routine medical checkup because they perceive it as unnecessary or even mortifying.

prefer to ignore symptoms Reactive, not preventive care : there is a tendency to seek professional help only when the problem is severe, disabling, or the pain is unbearable.

Key strategy: We must transform the narrative. Caring is not a sign of weakness, but a form of family responsibility. For women, who often manage household health, this approach is the most powerful tool to generate habit change.

Essential medical exams: Prostate and colonoscopy

Preventive medicine includes diagnostic tests capable of identifying abnormalities before they become severe pathologies.

Prostate cancer screening

There is no single standard test, but prostate-specific antigen (PSA) is the most common screening tool, according to the CDC.

Recommended age : medical guidelines suggest that between the ages of 55 and 69, the patient should discuss the risks and benefits of the test with his or her urologist.

: medical guidelines suggest that between the ages of 55 and 69, the patient should discuss the risks and benefits of the test with his or her urologist. Reality in Latinos : the rates of screening in the Hispanic population are historically low, which increases the risk of late-stage diagnoses.

Colonoscopy and colorectal cancer screening.

Colon cancer is highly treatable if detected early.

Starting testing: generally, it is recommended to start at age 45 years.

Frequency: one colonoscopy every 10 years (or alternative tests according to medical-indication ) can detect precancerous polyps.

medical-indication Survival: these tests identify silent diseases, dramatically improving life prognosis.

Cardiovascular risk in Hispanic men

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in adults in the United States and Latin America. Although statistically some Latino groups show lower rates of coronary heart disease, there are critical risk factors that should not be ignored:

High blood pressure : often called the "silent killer."

Type 2 diabetes and obesity : prevalent factors that raise the likelihood of cardiac complications .

cardiac complications High cholesterol : detectable only by a preventive blood test.

A simple blood pressure check or lipid panel can prevent catastrophic events such as myocardial infarctions or strokes.

Leading causes of death for Latino men in the U.S. leading causes of death among the Hispanic or Latino population in the United States, a group that includes many Latino men, do not differ from those of the rest of the population, although with some particularities in prevalence and risk.



Cardiopathies (heart disease): these are the leading causes of death, accounting for around one in four deaths among Latinos in the United States.

(heart disease): these are the leading causes of death, accounting for around one in four deaths among Latinos in the United States. Cancer : ranks second, with significant numbers in both men and women of Latino origin.

: ranks second, with significant numbers in both men and women of Latino origin. Accidental injuries (such as falls and traffic accidents): rank among the top, followed by diabetes, liver disease and chronic respiratory disease.

These lower mortality rates than the general population for some diseases (such as heart), the same chronic conditions remain the top health threats. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), these data reflect that, although Latinos tend to have lower mortality rates than the general population for some diseases, the same chronic conditions remain the top health threats.

Practical guide: How to convince a family member to go to the doctor

If you want to help your dad, spouse or child prioritize their well-being, the emotional approach is often more effective than direct pressure.

Effective communication strategies:

Emphasize prevention : explain that a basic annual checkup is far less invasive than treating advanced disease.

: explain that a basic annual checkup is far less invasive than treating advanced disease. Connect with the family role : remind them that their presence is vital to their children and grandchildren. "Being taken care of is the best way to protect us."

Provide facts, not just complaints : mention that conditions such as high blood pressure don't present visible symptoms until it's too late.

conditions Facilitate the process: offering to schedule the appointment or accompany him to the consultation reduces anxiety and eliminates logistical excuses.

Men's health: An act of love for the family

The combination of cultural barriers, fear of diagnosis and lack of a preventive habits puts men in our community at risk. Changing this trend requires a concerted effort. Fostering a culture of prevention in men's health is not only a medical issue, it is an act of love for the family.