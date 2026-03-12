Sen. Josh Hawley introduces bill to ban abortion pill mifepristone

Published by Williams Perdomo 12 de marzo, 2026

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) introduced a bill Wednesday to ban mifepristone, a chemical abortion drug, and clear the way for women harmed by the drug to sue its manufacturers.

Likewise, it was learned that Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.) will introduce complementary legislation in the House of Representatives.

At the press conference where the senator introduced the bill, women who used mifepristone shared moving testimonies about how the abortion drug caused them harm. Pro-life leaders also spoke about the urgent need to remove mifepristone from the market.

"The science is clear: the chemical abortion drug is inherently dangerous to women and prone to abuse. Yet major companies like Danco Laboratories are making billions off it," said Senator Hawley.

"That’s why I am introducing new legislation to ban the use of mifepristone for abortion and empower women to sue its manufacturers. Congress must act now to protect the health and safety of women."