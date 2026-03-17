Meningitis: The disease that has authorities on alert after two deaths and eleven infected in outbreak in United Kingdom

Published by Williams Perdomo 17 de marzo, 2026

Authorities in the United Kingdom confirmed that two young people died amid an outbreak of meningitis in southern England. A further 11 cases have also been confirmed.

"This is a rapidly evolving situation and there may be further cases as those with symptoms are encouraged to seek medical advice," the British government detailed in a release.

In this regard, the authorities detailed that given the seriousness of the situation, in the coming days a small program of targeted vaccination will be launched aimed at students living in the Canterbury campus of the University of Kent.

Similarly, it was learned that some of the infected individuals visited the Chemistry Club in Canterbury between March 5 and 7 before becoming ill. The UKHSA's health protection team is working closely with the nightclub and its partners, including the University of Kent, to limit the spread. Students in need of antibiotics have been offered them through the university.

"The UKHSA is advising anyone who visited Club Chemistry on 5 March, 6 March or 7 March to come forward for preventative antibiotic treatment as a precautionary measure."