FBI investigating Joe Kent for possible leaks

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 18 de marzo, 2026

The FBI opened an investigation into possible leaks against Joe Kent, the senior intelligence official who resigned this week in rejection of the U.S. war with Iran.

Kent, who served as director of the National Counterterrorism Center, is under investigation for allegedly sharing classified information without clearance, according to sources cited by Semafor.

The investigation, according to four government officials cited by the media outlet,was already underway since before his resignation and could have been ongoing for several months.

According to Semafor sources, authorities are looking into whether Kent engaged in improper disclosure of sensitive material. The revelation comes after allies of President Donald Trump accused him of leaking information.

In his resignation letter, Kent openly questioned the White House's decision to get involved in the conflict with Iran, stating that the Iranian theocracy posed "no imminent threat" to the United States.

In the missive Kent also claimed that the war was driven by pressure from Israel and its lobby on U.S. soil, a claim previously rejected by the White House and senior Trump Administration officials.

In addition to Semafor, Fox News Digital confirmed the existence of the investigation, citing government sources, though neither the FBI nor the White House offered official comment on the case.

Kent also did not respond, at this time, to requests for comment.

JD Vance backs Kent's departure from govt

Amid the controversy, Vice President JD Vance defended Kent's departure from the Administration and stressed the importance of aligning with President Trump's decisions.

During an event in Michigan, Vance asserted that while disagreement is valid within the Trump Administration, officials must support and implement Trump's decisions.

“Whatever your view is, when the president of the United States makes a decision, it’s your job to help make that decision as effective and successful as possible,” said Vance, who also said he knew Kent "a little bit" and liked him. “That’s how I do my job, and I think that’s how everybody in the administration should do their job, too.”

Kent's resignation, which shook public opinion because of the contents of the letter, reflects the most critical wing of military interventions abroad within the Trump Administration. However, so far, senior officials in the White House have shown virtually unequivocal support for President Trump.