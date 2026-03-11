Why is colorectal cancer doubling in people under 50?

Clinical laboratory for cancer testing in the U.S. (Archive) SAUL LOEB / AFP

Published by Diane Hernández 11 de marzo, 2026

For decades, colorectal cancer was considered primarily a disease associated with aging. In recent years, however, epidemiological data has revealed a disturbing shift: while rates are declining among older adults, diagnoses of colon cancer are steadily increasing among younger people.

In the United States, this condition remains one of the major public health challenges. Each year more than 150,000 new cases are diagnosed and more than 50,000 deaths are caused, making it one of the leading causes of death from cancer in the country. Estimates for 2026 place the number of new diagnoses at approximately 158,850 cases, with more than 55,000 associated deaths.

The impact of colon and rectal cancer on the population

Colorectal cancer, which specifically affects the colon or rectum, is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer in men and women in the United States. The lifetime risk is substantial: approximately one in 24-25 people will develop this type of tumor.

Although the average age of diagnosis is near 66, national records indicate that hundreds of thousands of Americans are now living after being diagnosed, a reflection of advances in early diagnosis and the efficacy of modern treatments.

A generational shift: Increase in cases in those under 50

Most alarming to the scientific community is the increasing incidence in young adults. Since the late 20th century, a critical trend has been observed:

Doubling of cases : The incidence in those under 50 has risen from 4.5 cases per 100,000 people in 1987 to 9.4 in 2022.

: The incidence in those under 50 has risen from 4.5 cases per 100,000 people in 1987 to 9.4 in 2022. Current proportion : about 13.8% of new diagnoses occur in people younger than 50 .

people younger than 50 Upward mortality : Today, it is one of the fastest growing causes of cancer death in this demographic group.

This phenomenon has transformed the perception of risk. What was a medical rarity a generation ago is today a clinical reality that forces a rethinking of prevention strategies.

Why is colorectal cancer increasing in young people?

Researchers are still searching for a single answer, but the consensus points to a combination of environmental and biological factors.

Risk factors and lifestyle

More than half of cases are associated with modifiable factors. Major risk elements include:

Diets high in processed meats and low in fiber.

Obesity and sedentary lifestyle , directly linked to systemic inflammation.

Alcohol consumption and smoking .

Alterations of the intestinal microbiome

The microbiota, the collection of bacteria that inhabits our digestive system, plays a crucial role. Recent research has found tumor mutations linked to bacterial toxins such as E. coli (colibactin), which damages cellular DNA. These alterations usually derive from:

Highly processed diets.

Frequent use of antibiotics from an early age.

Changes in infant nutrition and chronic intestinal inflammation.

The danger of late diagnosis

A major obstacle is that colorectal cancer is often not suspected in young patients. Symptoms such as abdominal pain, changes in bowel rhythm or rectal bleeding are often mistakenly attributed to hemorrhoids or irritable bowel syndrome, delaying detection until later stages.

The importance of screening and a colonoscopy at age 45 Early detection is the most powerful tool. Colonoscopies allow the identification and removal of precancerous polyps before they develop into malignant tumors.



Due to changing epidemiology, the



The data indicates that this precautionary measure works: between 2021 and 2023, the percentage of adults aged 45 to 49 who were screened rose from 20% to 33%.

Survival and early detection

The stage of diagnosis determines the prognosis:

Localized stage : Five-year survival exceeds 90%.

: Five-year survival exceeds 90%. Metastatic phase : If the cancer has spread to distant organs, survival can drop to 15-16%.

Specialists insist that any persistent digestive symptoms should be evaluated by a professional, regardless of the patient's age. Colorectal cancer is no longer a disease exclusive to the elderly; active prevention is today the best defense.