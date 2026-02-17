FDA to review system that authorizes additives without full evaluation

Published by Sabrina Martin 16 de febrero, 2026

The Trump Administration reported that it will formally address a citizen petition calling for changes to the way ingredients used in ultra-processed foods are regulated in the United States. The announcement was made by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during an interview aired Sunday night on CBS' 60 Minutes.

The questioning of the GRAS system

As Kennedy explained, the questions raised in the petition point to gaps that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) should have evaluated long ago. The petition, spearheaded by former FDA chief David Kessler, seeks to stop certain additives and sweeteners from being automatically classified as "Generally Recognized as Safe" (GRAS).

In his opinion, the current model prevents consumers from knowing with certainty whether an ultra-processed product is safe, since it allows certain substances to enter the market without a complete regulatory review.

The secretary recalled that in October he ordered the FDA to review all GRAS status claims, a process that, according to journalist Ashley May of Axios, is used by companies to self-certify that an ingredient is safe for consumption.

No automatic regulations anticipated

Kennedy clarified that responding to the petition does not necessarily mean imposing newregulations on ultra-processed foods. He noted that the primary goal of his administration is for consumers to understand what they are purchasing, rather than to dictate immediate bans or regulatory changes.

He stressed that his priority is to ensure that sufficient information is available so that the public can make decisions based on clear and understandable data.