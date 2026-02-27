Menopause: Symptoms, stages and treatments for a full life

Published by Diane Hernández 27 de febrero, 2026

Menopause is a natural physiological stage that marks the end of menstruation and fertility in a woman's life. Clinically, it is confirmed after 12 consecutive months without a menstrual period. Most women go through this transition between the ages of 45 and 55, with an average age of 51.

Although it is a universal biological process, the symptoms of menopause and its physical and emotional effects are often downplayed, generating doubts in the health of the mature woman. It is fundamental to understand that one does not have to suffer this process in solitude.

What is perimenopause and how long does it last? perimenopause (or menopausal transition). This period can last between two and eight years. During this time, fluctuations in estrogen levels cause initial disruptions. Before definitive menopause comes

Menopausal symptoms: Much more than "hot flashes"

When we think of this stage, the first thing that comes up are hot flashes, sudden waves of heat that rise from the chest toward the head, accompanied by intense sweating and flushing. However, the symptoms are much broader and more diverse:

Sleep disturbances : Insomnia is often linked to night sweats.

: Insomnia is often linked to night sweats. Vaginal health : Vaginal dryness and atrophy can cause discomfort or pain during intercourse.

Changes in mood : Irritability, episodes of sadness or more intense anxiety.

Cognitive function : The feeling of mental fog or difficulty concentrating.

Physical changes: Tendency for weight gain, changes in metabolism and increased risk of osteoporosis due to loss of bone density.

Emotional health: Psychological impact of the transition

Menopause doesn't just affect the body; it involves a profound emotional adjustment. The decrease in hormones not only affects women physiologically, but also alters their perception of themselves.

Often, the end of menstrual cycles is burdened with stigmas about loss of femininity or social invisibility. It is vital to validate that mood swings and decreased sex drive are real biological responses that deserve medical attention and emotional support, not silence.

Menopausal hormone therapy (MHT): Myths and realities

Hormone replacement therapy remains the most effective treatment for alleviating severe symptoms, but it must be prescribed by a health professional.

Truths about hormone treatment:

Effective relief : It is the most potent solution for severe hot flashes and vaginal dryness.

: It is the most potent solution for severe hot flashes and vaginal dryness. Window of opportunity : Starting it before age 60 or within 10 years after menopause usually offers a very favorable risk-benefit profile.

Variety of formats: There are patches, gels, creams and pills that allow the dose to be adjusted to each patient.

Common myths about hormone therapy:

"It is dangerous for everyone": Current evidence supports its use in women without specific riks factors (such as history of certain types of cancer or cardiovascular risks).

"It's the only option": There are non-hormonal medications (such as certain low-dose antidepressants) that help control hot flashes.

Natural remedies and lifestyle to alleviate symptoms

If you are looking for alternatives or supplements to traditional medicine, lifestyle changes are the first step to improving your quality of life:

Food : A balanced diet rich in calcium and vitamin D to protect bones.

Habits : Reduce alcohol and caffeine consumption, which often trigger hot flashes.

Exercise : Strength training is crucial to maintain active metabolism and bone mass.

Sleep hygiene: Keep your bedroom cool and establish relaxation routines.

Menopause and perimenopause are natural phases, but they should not be experienced with resignation. If you feel your symptoms are affecting your day-to-day life, seek out a women's health specialist. Breaking the stigma is the first step to regaining your well-being.