Democratic Sen. John Fetterman accuses his party of being dominated by "Trump Derangement Syndrome"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 18 de marzo, 2026

Pennsylvania Democratic Senator John Fetterman claimed Wednesday that his party is currently being driven more by opposition to former President Donald Trump than by unified leadership, arguing that what he calls "Trump Derangement Syndrome" (TDS) has effectively taken over the Democratic agenda. During an appearance Wednesday on the "All-In" podcast, Fetterman pointed to divisions within his party on U.S. foreign policy, particularly over Operation Epic Fury, the current U.S. military effort directed against Iran.

Similarly, the Democratic leader noted that, while many figures in his party have expressed concern or opposition, he has taken a different stance. "I am literally the only Democrat in America, in Congress, that I’ve come across that’s saying, ‘I think it’s a great thing to break and destroy the Iranian regime," he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, host David Friedberg asked Fetterman who he thinks leads his party. "Oh, we don’t, we don’t have one. I think, I think the TDS that — I think that’s the leader right now. You know, right now our party, is, is governed by the TDS, and now it’s made it virtually impossible, without being punished, as a Democrat, to agree something’s good, or ‘I agree with the other side,’ and I would define that by [Operation] Epic Fury" the Pennsylvania Democrat responded.