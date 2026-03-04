The world is ‘failing’ to curb childhood obesity: An urgent public health challenge

Published by Diane Hernández 4 de marzo, 2026

As part of World Obesity Day on March 4, the World Obesity Atlas 2026 revealed an alarming picture: more than one in five children and adolescents aged 5-19 years old (20.7%) worldwide are overweight or obese, a figure that has increased significantly since 2010, when it was approximately 14.6%.

This increase reflects a crisis that has accelerated in recent decades, including in low- and middle-income countries where the expansion of unhealthy diets and sedentary lifestyles is transforming the nutritional profile of young populations.

Scary projections for 2040

The Atlas projects that if strong action is not taken:

507 million school-aged children will be overweight or obese by 2040.

school-aged children will be overweight or obese by 2040. Of these, 57.6 million will show early signs of cardiovascular disease , and 43.2 million will show signs of hypertension related to excess weight.

At least 120 million children could have early signs of chronic diseases such as hypertension or cardiovascular conditions due to overweight and obesity.

This data confirms that childhood obesity is no longer a passing problem or exclusive to rich countries, but a global health threat with serious short- and long-term consequences.

An obesity epidemic beyond the numbers



Cardiovascular disease

Hypertension

Type 2 diabetes

Metabolic and liver problems

These risks not only endanger the physical health of younger generations, but can also affect their emotional well-being, self-esteem and long-term quality of life. Obesity and being overweight in childhood are associated with conditions previously seen mainly in adults, such as:

Why the world is "failing"

The World Obesity Federation warns that the persistent rise in childhood obesity is due in part to insufficient policy and public health action to:

Prevent excess weight from an early age

Effectively monitor and treat those who are already overweight or obese

Reduce children's exposure to risk factors such as high-sugar foods and beverages

Despite extending the deadline to reach the global goal of halting the rise in childhood obesity to 2030, most countries are still off the trajectory needed to reach that target.

Proposals for action to reverse the trend

According to the Atlas, strong and coordinated public policies are required, including:

Taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages

Restrictions on marketing of unhealthy foods to children (including digital platforms)

Protection and promotion of breastfeeding

Healthier eating standards in schools

Enhanced access to physical activities and active recommendations

Integration of prevention and care strategies into primary health systems

Countries with the most obese and overweight children in 2025-2026



China: ~62 million children with high BMI (including 33 million with obesity alone).

India: ~41 million with high BMI (approx. 14 million obesity only).

United States: ~27 million with high BMI (approx. 13 million obesity only).

Other nations with more than 10 million children with high BMI include Indonesia, Pakistan, Brazil, Egypt, Mexico, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo.



Other nations with more than 10 million children with high BMI include Indonesia, Pakistan, Brazil, Egypt, Mexico, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

These figures position China, India and the United States as the countries with the largest absolute number of overweight or obese children in 2025-2026.

A call from the World Obesity Federation

Johanna Ralston, executive director of the World Obesity Federation, stresses that "The increase in childhood obesity worldwide shows we have failed to take seriously a disease that affects one in five children" and makes an urgent call to governments to step up prevention, management and care measures to protect the health of future generations and prevent millions of children from being condemned to live with weight-related chronic diseases.

Data from the World Obesity Atlas 2026 paints a concerning picture: childhood obesity has ceased to be an isolated issue and has become a global health problem with devastating forecasts if determined action is not taken now.

The challenge is not just to reduce numbers, but to transform social, economic and cultural environments to ensure that children grow up in healthy, accessible and sustainable conditions.