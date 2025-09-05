Former President Biden underwent surgery to remove skin cancer lesions

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 4 de septiembre, 2025

Former president Joe Biden recently underwent Mohs surgery, which is a procedure used to remove lesions caused by skin cancer. According to the NBC network on Thursday, the former Democratic leader underwent the surgery a few months after being diagnosed with prostate cancer. The media outlet said that the information was revealed by a spokesman for Biden, shortly after a video circulated on social networks in which the former U.S. president could be seen with a scar on his forehead. The network did not detail the exact date on which the surgery was performed.

In 2023, when he was still president, Biden had a breast lesion removed that eventually tested positive for basal cell carcinoma. At the time, Biden's White House physician, Kevin O'Connor, assured that "all cancerous tissue was successfully removed," and even added that the Democratic leader would continue with "dermatologic surveillance."

In May, Biden was diagnosed with "aggressive prostate cancer" that had metastasized to his bones. At the time, numerous political figures from both the Democratic and Republican parties expressed their support for the former president, who said he felt confident in his recovery. Shortly after the diagnosis, Biden commented during an interview with CNNN that he had begun a course of pills to treat the disease. "The expectation is we’re going to be able to beat this.It’s not in any organ, it’s in – my bones are strong, it hadn’t penetrated. So, I’m feeling good," the former president commented.

The leftist former president's health problems grabbed all the media attention after the disastrous presidential debate in 2024 against then-Republican candidate Donald Trump. Biden's image was so tarnished during the debate that soon after it ended many journalists and Democratic figures ebegan demanding that he suspend his campaign to give the opportunity to another candidate representing the party in the presidential election. Biden eventually announced the end of his campaign and gave way to his vice president Kamala Harris, who would end up being defeated by Trump.