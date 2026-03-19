Mullin proposes restructuring FEMA and eliminating spending review implemented by Noem

Published by Sabrina Martin 18 de marzo, 2026

Senator Markwayne Mullin, appointed by President Donald Trump to head the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), advanced during his confirmation hearing that he will promote changes at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), focusing on its internal reorganization and review of recent decisions on spending controls.

His remarks came before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, in a context in which FEMA-an agency attached to DHS-has been under scrutiny within the Administration.

Reform without elimination

Mullin made it clear that his proposal is not to eliminate the agency but to restructure it. This stance contrasts with previous approaches within the administration, when both Trump and Kristi Noem went so far as to suggest eliminating FEMA, before refocusing the discussion on reform.

Turnaround in spending oversight.

One of the most concrete points addressed at the hearing was the policy implemented during Noem's tenure, which requiresdirect review of expenditures over $100,000. When asked by Senator Andy Kim, Mullin stated that he would eliminate that mechanism. In his response, he questioned that level of centralized control and marked distance from that management approach.