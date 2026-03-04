World Obesity Day: The planet is gaining weight

An obese man in an electric scooter on the streets of the U.S. AFP.

Published by Diane Hernández 4 de marzo, 2026

March 4 is not just another date on the calendar. It is World Obesity Day, and the numbers for 2026 force us to look at the world map with different eyes: not only for its borders, but for its weight.

Today, more than 1 billion people live with obesity on the planet. That means that approximately one in eight people carries a disease that multiplies the risk of Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, heart attacks, strokes and some types of cancer.

But the story does not end there.

If we widen the focus and also include those who are overweight, the overall percentage skyrockets. In many countries, more than half of the adult population is overweight. In some Pacific islands, obesity affects more than 60% of adults. In the Americas, several countries exceed 35-40%.

The question is no longer whether the problem exists. The question is: how did we get here?

From hunger to excess: The great nutritional turnaround

In 1975, global childhood obesity hovered around 4%. Today, nearly 20% of children and adolescents are overweight or obese.

For the first time in modern history, there are more obese than underweight children in the world. It is a historic change: the planet went from mostly fearing scarcity to facing excess.

And the most striking thing: the most accelerated growth is not occurring in the richest countries, but in low- and middle-income countries, where malnutrition and obesity coexist in the same neighborhoods, even in the same families.

Countries with the most people affected (absolute number)



China

More than 400 million people are overweight or obese.

Of these, more than 200 million are estimated to be living with obesity.

It is the country with the highest absolute number of affected people in the world.



India

More than 180 million people are overweight or obese .

. Obesity is growing rapidly in urban areas and in young populations.

It is one of the countries where the nutrition transition is most accelerated.



United States

About 190 million people are overweight or obese.



More than 70% of adults are overweight.



More than 40% live with obesity.



What happens in these countries defines the global curve. Not necessarily because they have the highest rates, but because they have huge populations.



But if we look at proportions, other players appear according to the Atlas of Obesity 2026:



In the United States, more than 40% of adults live with obesity.



In Mexico and Chile , obesity is already one of the leading risk factors for cardiovascular disease.

and , obesity is already one of the leading risk factors for cardiovascular disease.

In Gulf countries such as Kuwait and Qatar, the figures also exceed 40%.

And in several Pacific islands, obesity is practically the norm. When analyzing the total volume of overweight or obese population (all ages), three countries concentrate the greatest global burden:

What changed on our dinner tables? global increase in weight did not happen by chance. It changed what we eat and how we live.



In much of the world:



Sugar-sweetened beverages replaced water.

Ultra-processed foods became cheaper and more accessible than fruits and vegetables.

Servings grew.

We started walking less.

We began spending more hours sitting in front of screens.

More than an individual issue

One of the Atlas' central messages is that obesity cannot be reduced to a personal decision.

Among the influencing factors are:

Urban environments without safe spaces for physical activity.

Aggressive advertising targeted at children.

Food systems dominated by ultra-processed products.

Economic inequality.

In many countries, obesity hits lower-income populations hardest. It is, also, a matter of social justice.

The silent health bomb

Being overweight is already one of the main drivers of cardiovascular disease (the leading cause of death globally), Type 2 diabetes, hypertension and liver disease. Some types of cancer are also at an increased risk.

If current trends continue, by 2040, hundreds of millions of additional people will be living with complications associated with being overweight.

It's not just a matter of aesthetics. It is a matter of years and quality of life.

Are there solutions? Yes. And there are already examples.

Some countries have implemented:

Taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages.

Frontal warning labeling.

Regulation of advertising aimed at children.

Better school food standards.

Policies work when they are implemented comprehensively. The problem is that, according to the Atlas, most countries are still not implementing the full package of necessary measures.

A call on World Obesity Day

The planet weighs more than it did 50 years ago. Not just in pounds, but in health, economic and social burden.

March 4 is not just a date to talk about diets. It is an opportunity to ask ourselves what kind of environments we are building, what policies we prioritize and what food system we want.

Because the challenge is not for the world to lose weight out of vanity. It is to live longer and better.