The NeverEnding Story: Iran’s Provocations Reignite the Conflict in the Middle East Under the Guise of a Paper Truce

Published by Israel Duro 8 de julio, 2026

The never-ending story. The eternal return. Déjà vu. Call it what you will, but any of these concepts sums up the situation in the Middle East right now. Neither threats nor generous agreements seem sufficient to end a conflict that never quite comes to a close and, like the phoenix, rises from its ashes with an even more scorching fire.

Iran’s modus operandi is the same, moreover. Determined to assert its right to control shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, after a relatively short period of peace, it once again bombs vessels attempting to cross it under the umbrella of the supposed ceasefire in effect.

A flagrant violation of a memorandum that each party interprets in its own way—are there different translations?—and which, according to them, says whatever they want it to say. The U.S. response on each of these occasions has been to bomb Iranian positions with the aim of bringing the negotiators back to the table and trying to resolve a conflict that has dragged on far too long for a faction of the GOP is concerned about its impact—both economic and political—on the upcoming midterms.

Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar, Victims of Iran

Iran, with power divided among factions, including the bellicose and radical Revolutionary Guards wields significant influence—and, worse still, control over the weapons—and, far from backing down, chooses on every occasion to bomb its neighbors at energy facilities and U.S. bases to increase pressure on them.

On this occasion, the Ayatollahs’ regime claims to have struck dozens of U.S. targets in Bahrain and Kuwait, and both countries reported being the victims of bombings by Tehran.

For its part, Qatar—whose flag was flying on one of the ships targeted by an Iranian attack while attempting to cross the strait off the coast of Oman—denounced an “unacceptable” attack against international maritime navigation.

“We hold Iran fully legally responsible for this attack and for any resulting damage or repercussions,” wrote Majed Al Ansari, spokesperson for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on X.

Back to square one with a worthless memorandum

The result is that everything leads back to square one under the umbrella of a memorandum of understanding that exists only on paper—wet paper—and has the strength of that material to silence the roar of the cannons. An exhausting and repetitive situation that sends global markets into a tailspin and leaves a sense of an inevitable return to conflict.

With the same players and the same cards, it’s unlikely that the situation will change without a complete breakdown of the truce that would lead Donald Trump to order even more destructive airstrikes. In fact, the latest wave has been notably more intense than last month’s for the same reasons.

"Absolutely essential": NATO backs U.S. strikes on Iran

It remains to be seen whether this time, following the president’s dressing-down of NATO in Ankara—to which he expressed his “disappointment” over its stance in the conflict—the Atlantic Alliance decides to take part in a confrontation in which member countries are staking their future and their economic present.

It remains to be seen whether the words of the secretary general, Mark Rutte, describing as "absolutely fundamental" the latest U.S. airstrikes that, according to CENTCOM, struck 80 targets on Iranian soil and vessels belonging to the Revolutionary Guards: "When there is a ceasefire and Iran, in practice, is violating it, I believe it is absolutely essential that the United States respond firmly".