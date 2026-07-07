UK: Court dismisses Prince Harry and Elton John's lawsuit against The Daily Mail

Published by Alejandro Baños 7 de julio, 2026

A British court ruled against Prince Harry, duke of Sussex, and Elton John in their lawsuit against the owner of The Daily Mail, whom they accused of obtaining information illegally to intrude on their private lives.

In addition to King Charles III’s youngest son and the singer, other public figures filed similar lawsuits against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL)—the publisher of the Daily Mail—including actress Elizabeth Hurley, Hugh Grant’s ex-partner and current partner of Billy Ray Cyrus.

“The courts are not the appropriate vehicle for investigating the allegations of wrongdoing against the Mail in their fulness,” ruled the High Court in London, according to AFP.

Prince Harry, John and Hurley claimed that ANL used private investigators to intercept voicemails, eavesdrop on phone conversations and even lied in order to produce articles published between 1993 and 2018.

In a statement, the company that owns The Daily Mail celebrated what it considers “an overwhelming victory” both for the work of the newspaper and its journalists and for “free press generally.” The plaintiffs had sought “substantial” damages.