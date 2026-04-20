Who's in charge in Iran? Concern is growing over reports that the Revolutionary Guard has seized control and marginalized moderates

Published by Israel Duro 20 de abril, 2026

Over the weekend, the world went from relief at what seemed like the imminent end of hostilities in the Middle East and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to the closure of this fundamental route for world trade and much more aggressive and contradictory messages from Tehran. Words that were reflected in theattack by Iranian speedboats on an oil tanker and the capture by the U.S. Navy of a Iranian freighter that tried to evade the blockade.

Trump himself raised the tone again and, as he put JD Vance back in charge of a team of negotiators on their way to Pakistan to try to reacha final deal with the ayatollahs, intoned a "enough is enough!" in his own way: "No more playing nice," he wrote in a harsh post in which he threatened to resume attacks starting Wednesday with more force and against much more sensitive targets.

The Iranian response is "we have no plans" to go to negotiations and demand an end to the blockade, that Washington renounce several of its demands and demand - with threats of retaliation - the release of the seized ship.

Double-dealing or increased power of the hard wing?

What has changed since Friday for Tehran to show two diametrically opposed faces and launch contradictory messages? Experts have been warning that the hard wing of the regime, headed by the Guardians of the Revolution, have been increasing their weight and have been trying by all means to impose their decisions on those in favor of negotiating.

According to analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), in statements to The New York Post, the hawks have already "taken absolute control of the country", displacing those who could be seen as moderates within the ayatollahs' leadership.

Thus, the resumption of intimidation by Revolutionary Guards - including the shooting at an oil tanker on Saturday - and the rejection of negotiations that they had been calling for from Tehran throughout the week, are proof to the ISW that the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Ahmad Vahidi, and members of his inner circle have taken control of the Islamic Republic.

The hawks limit the chances for peace

This move is assumed to have been precipitated after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchiagreed to reopen the strait over the weekend in the setting of negotiations with the Trump Administration.

However, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps enlisted the support of Bagher Zolghadr, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, and demanded that it remain closedin the face of the blockade of Iranian ports and his men began intimidating ships trying to cross.

According to the ISW, Zolghadr was a member of the delegation that participated in the early negotiations as a representative of the hard wing and to prevent what they considered excessive concessions by the moderates.

The hawkish Ahmad Vahidi, the man pulling Iran's strings right now?

Upon return, "Zolghadr sent a complaint to the IRGC's top brass, which almost certainly included Vahidi, alleging that Araghchi had overstepped his mandate during the negotiations by showing flexibility regarding Iran's support for the Axis of Resistance," according to ISW.

Something that caused the delegation to be sent back to Iran and participation in the second round with the Americans to be held in abeyance. At the moment, both Araghchi and the most visible face of the regime in recent days, the speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohamad Baqer Qalibaf - who, despite his anti-U.S. rhetoric is considered "moderate" - have been marginalized from decision-making.

Withthe supreme leader missing - despite messages attributed to him on Telegram - Vahidi has become the man who calls the shots, especially after his alliance with Zolghadr, and further calls into question the possibility - and the validity of the agreements, if any - of new negotiations.