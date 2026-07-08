France: Le Pen to run for president despite being barred by courts

Published by Alejandro Baños 8 de julio, 2026

French lawmaker Marine Le Pen confirmed that she will be the candidate of the conservative National Rally (R.N.) party in the upcoming presidential election in France, despite having been barred from holding public office for 15 months by the courts.

On Tuesday, a French appeals court upheld her conviction for misappropriation of European public funds.

In an interview with TF1, Le Pen, daughter of the legendary lawmaker Jean-Marie Le Pen, announced that she will run in the election after filing an appeal with the Court of Cassation.

This will allow her to campaign without an electronic ankle monitor as the sentence has been suspended.

"We are going to kick off this presidential campaign tonight to work toward the rebirth of France. With Jordan Bardella, we will stand together throughout this entire presidential campaign, just as we have for years," Le Pen said in the interview.

Bardella is the current president of R.N.

"With Bardella, we’re not fighting for personal ambition. We’re fighting for France and for the French people. I believe that this presidential ticket we’re proposing to the French people can truly make a difference," added the conservative candidate.

Classified by the entire opposition as "far-right" on the French political spectrum, Le Pen has held offices at all levels—from local to national—throughout her career as a legislator.

The French presidential elections are scheduled to take place on April 18 (first round) and May 2, 2027 (second round). Current President Emmanuel Macron will not continue to lead the country due to the term limit established in the Constitution