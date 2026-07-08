Chavismo removes Diosdado Cabello's brother from control of Venezuela's customs and tax authorities

Diosdado Cabello, who is the subject of a $25 million reward offered by the Department of State.Lucas AGUAYO / AFP.

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 7 de julio, 2026

On Tuesday, July 7, the interim Venezuelan regime announced a restructuring of leadership in two of the state’s most financially and strategically important agencies.

José David Cabello will step down as head of the National Integrated Service for the Administration of Customs Duties and Taxes(SENIAT), a fiscal oversight position he held continuously for 18 years, to assume the presidency of Petroquímica de Venezuela (Pequiven).

The move was made official via digital media platforms by Delcy Rodríguez, who explained that the reshuffle is reportedly intended to redesign the country’s logistical goals.

Replacing Cabello, the tax and customs agency will now be led by Román Maniglia, who, until recently, held key positions in the national banking and financial sector.

The reshuffling of the institutional old guard

José David Cabello, brother of the current minister, Diosdado Cabello, who is accused by the United States of terrorism and drug trafficking, had since February 2008 consolidated one of the longest-lasting and most stable tenures in the history of the Chavista bureaucratic apparatus.

Previously, in 2006, he had served as head of the Infrastructure Ministry. His departure from SENIAT marks a milestone in the internal distribution of influence within the ruling elite.

Rodríguez justified the official’s transfer to Pequiven by noting that his mission is to optimize the corporation’s operations.

“I have appointed José David Cabello as the new president of Pequiven, who will assume the responsibility of continuing to strengthen this strategic company for the petrochemical, industrial, and productive development of our country,” he stated in his public declaration.

New tax guidelines and mandatory digitization

Román Maniglia's appointment to head SENIAT stems from a government priority to modernize revenue collection amid persistent economic difficulties caused by corruption and inefficiency.

The main directive given to the new superintendent will focus on the implementation of technological mechanisms to curb tax evasion and increase tax revenue.

In this regard, the Miraflores Palace emphasized that it has confidence in the new director’s professionalism to lead the customs agency.

Rodríguez stated that Maniglia will be in charge of leading an entity he considers “fundamental to strengthening tax collection, fiscal discipline, and Venezuela’s economic development; and his main task will be the digitization of the Venezuelan tax system.”