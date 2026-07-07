Suspect in Monaco bombing that targeted Ukrainian businessman found dead in Kiev

Published by AFP 7 de julio, 2026

The 39-year-old woman suspected of attempting to kill a businessman of Ukrainian origin in Monaco was found dead in Ukraine with "gunshot wounds to the head," Ukrainian police announced Tuesday, adding that they had arrested two suspects.

In a statement, Ukrainian police identified the woman as Anastasiia Berezovska, and said that “the body has been found.”

According to authorities, “two individuals were arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman wanted by Interpol,” namely a former law enforcement officer and a “current employee” of the Ukrainian General Directorate of Intelligence (GUR).

It was also revealed that Berezovska returned to Ukraine on July 1, where she was in contact with her family and the two detained suspects.

The two men in question made several payments to accounts belonging to Berezovska, and may also have been involved in the attempted murder in Monaco, the police added in their statement.

The police stated that during the search of the former law enforcement officer’s home, “a room resembling a torture chamber was discovered in the basement.”

The police did not specify where the woman’s body was found, but noted that she had “gunshot wounds to the head” and that “revolver shell casings” were found at the scene.

Monaco’s judicial authorities launched an international manhunt to find this woman, who is suspected of attempting to assassinate a businessman of Ukrainian origin with explosives on June 29.

The principality’s authorities did not confirm the identity of the target, but according to various sources, he is Vadim Irmolaiev, a Ukrainian-born oligarch who acquired Cypriot citizenship.