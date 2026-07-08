Trump takes harsh stance at NATO summit: Insists on Greenland, warns Spain

Published by Alejandro Baños 8 de julio, 2026

During the North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit (NATO) in Ankara, Turkey, President Donald Trump once again referred to Greenland, stating that this territory should be “controlled” by the United States to ensure its own security.

Greenland, considered the largest island on the planet, has belonged exclusively to Denmark since 1814, when the Treaty of Kiel was signed.

Responses to Trump’s statements were not long in coming. In light of such insistence, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen—who is also attending the summit—reiterated that Greenland remains and will continue to remain under her country’s sovereignty.

“I heard the U.S. president yesterday and I think the U.S. position is unfortunately very clear on this topic. Our position is as clear as it has been all through: Greenland is, of course, not for sale,” Frederiksen clarified.

“We are a sovereign state, and we need everybody to respect our territorial integrity and our sovereignty,” the Danish prime minister stated, adding that Denmark is prepared to “defend every inch of NATO, including our own territory.”

Frederiksen received support from several NATO leaders, including Icelandic Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir and Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics.

Despite stating that Greenland should be under U.S. control, Trump ruled out taking the island by force. Such a move could trigger a conflict with many of his key allies.

Trump: Greenland is "a big problem"

A day after Frederiksen’s response, Trump brought up the issue again. During his appearance on Wednesday at the NATO summit, the president noted that Greenland is “a big problem” for U.S. interests.

"Greenland is a big problem for us. ... We need it for protection of the world, not just the United States.. It doesn't help Denmark, but it helps us," Trump said from Turkey.