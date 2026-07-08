ICE operation leaves on dead: Mexican citizen dies after alleged attempt to run over federal agent

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 8 de julio, 2026

News outlet The Hill reported that a Mexican citizen named Lorenzo Salgado was killed on Tuesday by gunfire from agents of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during an immigration enforcement operation in Texas, after authorities claimed he allegedly used his vehicle to attack federal agents while attempting to evade arrest. In a statement sent to that media outlet, a spokesperson for the agency explained that the incident occurred at approximately 6:50 a.m. on July 7, when federal agents attempted to stop a vehicle as part of an operation aimed at arresting a person who was in the country illegally.

ICE also stated that Salgado attempted to flee rather than obey the order to stop and noted that preliminary information indicates the Mexican citizen rammed an agency vehicle, ignored the agents’ verbal commands and subsequently “weaponized his vehicle in an attempt to run over an ICE law enforcement officer resulting in our officer firing his weapon in self-defense.” Although the agency did not specify how many bullet wounds Salgado sustained, it did state that the Mexican citizen was transported to a nearby hospital, where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Similarly, ICE reported that the FBI’s Houston field office has taken over the investigation into what authorities described as a possible attack on a federal agent. “FBI Houston is leading an investigation into the potential assault on a federal law enforcement officer. This is a developing situation, and we will update the public when more information is available,” the agency explained.