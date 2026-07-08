The radical left is abandoning Graham Platner en masse following disturbing allegations of sexual assault

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 7 de julio, 2026

The most radical wing of the Democratic Party has turned its back on its leading populist candidate in the state of Maine. A succession of prominent figures in the American progressive movement publicly demanded that Graham Platner withdraw his candidacy for the U.S. Senate.

The collective pressure intensified dramatically after media outlets such as Politico and The Washington Post reported an allegation of sexual assault filed by Jenny Racicot, a woman with whom the candidate had a romantic relationship in 2021.

Among the most decisive statements was that of left-wing Senator Bernie Sanders, who had been one of Platner’s most influential early supporters.

Sanders confirmed that he had a direct conversation with the candidate about the political landscape in Maine and clarified his position in an official statement: “In light of these very serious allegations, I have recommended that he step aside.”

Warren and Mamdani withdraw their support

Senator Elizabeth Warren also withdrew the endorsement she had given Platner last March.

Warren emphasized the urgency of holding the Senate seat against Republican Senator Susan Collins, but clarified that under no circumstances can there be any leniency regarding this type of criminal allegation.

“With so much at stake, the best course of action is for Graham Platner to step aside as the Democratic nominee and address these serious allegations outside of this Senate race,” the Massachusetts senator said.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a socialist, also joined the wave of condemnation.

Although the New York official never officially endorsed Platner’s campaign, several of his strategic and communications advisors held key roles on the Maine candidate’s team. Mamdani described the end of Platner’s campaign as the “only appropriate response” in light of public opinion.

A troubled track record under public scrutiny

The position of left-wing leaders was further weakened by the resurgence of other controversies linked to the candidate’s personal past, an oyster farmer who burst onto the public scene with a rhetoric of corporate confrontation.

Platner had already been facing questions over his use of vulgar language on social media, the existence of a tattoo featuring Nazi symbolism—which he later covered up—and the recent leak of sexually explicit text messages he sent to other women during his marriage to Amy Gertner.

Faced with the collapse of his campaign, other regional officials, including Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey and Congressmen Ed Markey and Seth Moulton, demanded that he formally submit his resignation before the deadlines stipulated by Maine law expire.

Republican Senator and incumbent Susan Collins merely described the allegations as “appalling,” succinctly noting that the nomination of the opposing candidate is a matter exclusively for the Democratic leadership.