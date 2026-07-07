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UK: Nigel Farage resigns, will re-run in early special election

The right-wing politician, one of the driving forces behind Brexit, called on voters to elect him to challenge the “establishment.”

Nigel Farage. File photo

Nigel Farage. File photoAFP.

Alejandro Baños
Published by
Alejandro Baños

The leader of right-wing British party Reform U.K., Nigel Farage, submitted his resignation as a member of the House of Commons to force a by-election in his constituency—Clacton-on-Sea—to try to emerge stronger before a general election is called in the United Kingdom.

"I have decided that the people of Clacton should be the judges of my actions," Farage said in a video posted on social media. "This will be a 'people vs. the establishment' by-election."

"If I win, you win. Because if I lose, they win, and we will never, with the two old parties get the type of fundamental change we need to fix broken Britain," he declared.

Farage has represented the Clacton-on-Sea constituency in the House of Commons since July 2024. Previously, he served as a member of the European Parliament for two decades (1999–2020) and was one of the driving forces behind Brexit.

This news comes at a time of extreme instability in the U.K. government following the resignation of Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Farage is considered one of the top favorites to win the upcoming general election.

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