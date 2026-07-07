UK: Nigel Farage resigns, will re-run in early special election

Published by Alejandro Baños 7 de julio, 2026

The leader of right-wing British party Reform U.K., Nigel Farage, submitted his resignation as a member of the House of Commons to force a by-election in his constituency—Clacton-on-Sea—to try to emerge stronger before a general election is called in the United Kingdom.

"I have decided that the people of Clacton should be the judges of my actions," Farage said in a video posted on social media. "This will be a 'people vs. the establishment' by-election."

"If I win, you win. Because if I lose, they win, and we will never, with the two old parties get the type of fundamental change we need to fix broken Britain," he declared.

Farage has represented the Clacton-on-Sea constituency in the House of Commons since July 2024. Previously, he served as a member of the European Parliament for two decades (1999–2020) and was one of the driving forces behind Brexit.

This news comes at a time of extreme instability in the U.K. government following the resignation of Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Farage is considered one of the top favorites to win the upcoming general election.