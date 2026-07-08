Influencer Connor Murphy found dead in Thailand

Published by Alejandro Baños 8 de julio, 2026

Influencer Connor Murphy was found dead in a luxury residential area in the Bang Phli district, located in Samut Prakan province in Thailand.

Murphy, known for his fitness videos, was between 31 and 32 years old.

According to a report the media outlet Fitness Volt, Thai authorities received a report about a body floating in a lake.

Upon arrival, several divers recovered the body, identified the victim, and notified the U.S. embassy in Bangkok.

The forensic team performed an autopsy and, initially, found no evidence that he had been murdered.

Several witnesses said they saw Murphy making strange moves and behaving unusually. His girlfriend stated that she had never seen the victim use drugs.

Murphy became well-known in the fitness world for uploading videos of workouts and other topics on several major platforms, such as YouTube. Some of his posts exceeded 500,000 views.