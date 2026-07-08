Retired U.S. Army Colonel Eric Rojo: “One of NATO’s biggest problems is that there are many socialist governments in Europe”

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 7 de julio, 2026

On the Voz News program, anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed retired U.S. Army Colonel Eric Rojo, with whom she discussed the recent criticism leveled by President Donald Trump against his NATO allies for their lack of support during the war against Iran, in the context of the NATO summit held in Turkey.

“The NATO alliance is supposed to mean that when one member needs help from the others, they come to the rescue. And technically, we can say that the alliance’s charter was not violated because the attack on Iran was necessary and not directly provoked by an Iranian attack on the U.S. […] One of NATO’s problems is that there are many socialist governments in Europe that are bogged down in all the nonsense the left is perpetrating both in the U.S. and in Europe, so they aren’t very concerned about their defense, even though they’re opening the door to Putin and his ambition to restore the Soviet empire—which is why the U.S. cannot allow that alliance to break down, risking world peace,” said Rojo.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.