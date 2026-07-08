Oil prices soar after Trump announces ceasefire with Iran ‘is over’

Published by Israel Duro 8 de julio, 2026

Oil prices surged by more than 5% on Wednesday, immediately after Donald Trump declared that the ceasefire with Iran had ended following new attacks in the Middle East.

A barrel of Brent crude from the North Sea, the international benchmark, rose 5.3% to $78.09, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the main U.S. benchmark, rose 5.4% to reach $74.23 per barrel.

The United States launched new and more intense airstrikes against Iran following the Revolutionary Guard Corps’ attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran responded with a series of retaliatory strikes against U.S. bases in the Gulf, which ultimately exhausted Trump’s patience.